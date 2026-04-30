'Mission: Impossible' star Ving Rhames released from hospital

Rhames is believed to have overheated but has now checked out and feels 'fine'

Ving Rhames is on the mend after landing in the hospital this week.

The Mission: Impossible star has been released from the hospital and was on his way home when he spoke to his manager, Brad Kramer, who shared a reassuring update.

“He sounded like everyday Ving and cracked a joke over the phone,” Kramer said in a statement via Variety on Wednesday night (April 28).

Earlier that day, the 66-year-old actor was reportedly dining with family at Granville restaurant in North Hollywood when he suddenly collapsed at the table. TMZ reported that Rhames appeared to drift in and out of consciousness before paramedics arrived and rushed him to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Fire Department confirmed a medical aid call came in at 1:40 p.m. for a man in his 60s, who was then transported for treatment. At the time, a representative told TMZ it was believed Rhames had become overheated and was being kept under observation.

Thankfully, the scare appears to have passed as Kramer confirms Rhames has been checked out and is feeling fine.

The actor has remained as busy as ever in recent years. Alongside Tom Cruise, he remains the only performer to appear in all eight Mission: Impossible films, playing fan-favourite hacker Luther Stickell.

Most recently, Rhames starred in Uppercut and The Dope Thief, while also hosting History’s Deadliest With Ving Rhames.