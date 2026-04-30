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LeAnn Rimes forced to reschedule shows amid severe health scare

LeAnn Rimes speaks out after viral wellness video and illness

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 30, 2026

LeAnn Rimes forced to reschedule shows amid severe health scare
LeAnn Rimes forced to reschedule shows amid severe health scare 

LeAnn Rimes has hit pause on her tour – and fans are sending the country star plenty of love after her emotional health update.

In a message to Instagram Stories, Rimes revealed she’s battling a “severe illness” and won’t be able to perform this week’s scheduled concerts in Spokane and Seattle.

LeAnn Rimes forced to reschedule shows amid severe health scare

“Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week,” she wrote. “I'm sorry to share that the upcoming shows in Spokane and Seattle will be rescheduled.”

The singer, currently on her 30 Years of Blue Tour, admitted she’s “truly heartbroken” over the postponement but reassured fans she will be back soon.

“I am so very grateful for your kindness and continued support as I recover,” she added.

The postponed dates have already been moved to May 31 in Spokane and June 2 in Seattle, wih all tickets remaining valid.

The health setback comes during an emotional stretch for the singer. Just days ago, while celebrating 15 years with husband Eddie Cibrian, Rimes hinted at difficult family issues happening behind the scenes.

“It’s been a different anniversary, one filled with tears and worry,” she shared online.

And yes, this all arrives shortly after the internet collectively lost its mind over Rimes’ now-viral jaw release therapy video, where she laughed, cried, and confused half of TikTok in under two minutes.

The singer later explained the treatment was part of her “perimenopausal, menopausal journey.”

For now, fans are mostly focused on one thing: hoping Rimes gets some rest, recovers quickly, and returns to the stage feeling a whole lot better.

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