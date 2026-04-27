What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Melania Trump? ‘Expectant Widow’ joke explained

U.S. first lady Melania Trump urged ABC to take severe action against late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

She demanded the channel to take his job due to a joke she referred to as “hateful and violent.”

The late night host did a skit on his show Thursday, April 23, mocking White House Correspondents' dinner.

Delivering a series of jokes focusing on President Donald Trump and his family, he said: “Our first lady is here. Mrs. Trump.. You have a glow like an expectant widow.”

He then delivered another joke referencing Donald Trump as Jesus as he shared on his Truth Social.

“By the way, in the unfortunate event that our president has a medical emergency tonight, do we have a doctor in the house, oh, I’m sorry, I mean, do we have a Jesus in the house? I always confuse them, too.”

Responding to jokes, Melania Trump responded on X (formerly known as Twitter): “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy, his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness with America.”

“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community,” she added.

Till now ABC has not responded to the situation.