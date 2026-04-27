How did 22 Buddhist monks get caught smuggling 242 pounds of Cannabis?

22 Sri Lankan monks were arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport after authorities discovered 242 pounds (110kg) of potent cannabis in their luggage.

According to customs officials, monks spent a four-day vacation in Bangkok, Thailand, when the drugs were discovered hidden within false walls of their suitcases.

There were around 11 pounds (5kg) of “Kush” with each monk.

Among the group, the majority of the monks were young students belonging to temples from Sri Lanka. Their trip was funded by an anonymous businessman.

Another monk was also part of the group but reportedly he only organised the trip and didn’t travel with them. Therefore, he has not been arrested in Colombo yet.

The investigators found photographs and footage from the phones belonging to the monks, which showed that the monks had enjoyed themselves during the holiday, dressed casually, even smoking cigarettes. But as reported by the BBC, police reported that there is a chance that the monks did not know what was inside their luggage.

On Sunday, April 26, all suspects appeared in the Court and were remanded for seven days.

What is a Kush?

Kush is a highly potent, dangerous synthetic drug which is a pure/hybrid strain of Cannabis indica. The plant originated from the Hindu Kush mountain range and is considered toxic. Chemically, it is combined with nitazenes, tramadol, and formaldehyde.