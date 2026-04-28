Keyla Richardson breaks into 'American Idol' Top 5 Taylor Swift night

‘Taylor Swift’ takes the stage on American Idol as America votes live with only five singers moving into the run of the Season 24 finale.

After last week’s stunning ‘Disney Night,’ the competition is getting tougher as the remaining finalists perform songs from across Swift’s many eras, all vying for a Top 5 spot.

Last week’s ‘Disney Night’ featured put the spotlight on Top 9 performing beloved classics from the Disney catalog, with EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson stepping in as mentor.

But only five American Idol contestants managed to survive Taylor Swift night, including Pensacola, Florida native Keyla Richardson.

Keyla Richardson moved to American Idol Top 7 finalists on Disney Night that aired on April 20, 2026.

Richardson impressed the judges with her performance of The Lion King’s Circle of Life.

While the Top 7 finalists celebrated ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer on the Monday, April 27 broadcast, America's votes revealed who’s in and who’s out in a quest to become the voice of American Idol Season 24.

Among the contestants were Pensacola, Keyla Richardson, along with Brooks Rosser, Daniel Stallworth, Braden Rumfelt, Jordan McCullough, Hannah Harper and Chris Tungseth.

Contestants Daniel Stallworth and Brooks Rosser were sent home as the show wrapped, revealing the Top 5 contestants advancing to the finale.

When does the American Idol 2026 finale air?

The next episode before the finale will be aired on Monday, May 4, 2026, while the buzzing finale of the American Idol Season 24 will air on Monday, May 7, 2026.