Trump renames ICE to 'NICE' so journalists are forced to say 'Nice agents'

United States President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed a plan to rename the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement (NICE) in a bid to force journalists and media personnel to refer to federal agents as “nice” agents.

The idea was floated by a conservative social media influencer named Alyssa Marie a month ago. In a post on X on March 25, 2026, Marie wrote, “I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement). So the media has to say NICE agents all day, every day.”

President Trump endorsed her idea last Sunday via a post on his own Truth Social platform. President Trump shared a screenshot of Marie’s tweet and wrote, “GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT.”

The suggestion comes after ICE has come under severe criticism from public and media alike after two U.S. citizens were killed in incidents involving federal agents.

A citizen named Renee Nicole Good and a nurse named Alex Pretty were killed by ICE agents.

According to the U.S. constitution, changing the name of a federal department requires congressional action and legislation to amend the statutory authority that established the agency.

However, the Trump administration has already moved to change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War without congressional approval.

It remains to be seen if the government would take a similar path to change the name of ICE or whether it will seek congressional approval this time.