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Norway joins Type 26 Frigate Programme to boost NATO naval power

Norway was invited to sign the charter around a year ago

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 28, 2026

Norway joins Type 26 Frigate Programme to boost NATO naval power
Norway joins Type 26 Frigate Programme to boost NATO naval power

Norway has joined the Type 26 frigates project with Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom in a bid to enhance its naval capabilities and build a formidable naval force for any future conflict.

The Global Combat Ship User Group Charter, overseeing the development, construction and operation of frigates formally welcomed the Royal Norwegian Navy into the team.

The group is building 34 world-class warships for the four states, including Type 26 frigates for Norway and the UK, the River-class frigates for Canada and the Hunter-class frigates for Australia.

The multi-billion-dollar project was initiated in the early 2010s; however, it saw real progress in 2017, gaining momentum after the UK began construction.

Norway was invited to sign the charter around a year ago and now the Kingdom has officially joined the partnership.

Norway wants to procure five Type 26 frigates to enhance its navy’s defensive capabilities in the Atlantic and Europe’s northern flank. The country already operates eight identical warships.

Commodore Stephen Roberts, the Senior Responsible Owner for the UK Type 26 frigate programme, welcomed Norway to the program and said, “Our strategic maritime security partnership with allies is further strengthened by Norway’s inclusion in the wider GCS enterprise alongside our Canadian and Australian partners.”

Captain Alexander Erichsen, Chief Fleet Programme for the Royal Norwegian Navy said that enhanced security cooperation and aligning the designs of frigates will strengthen interoperability and collective security measures across allied navies. 

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