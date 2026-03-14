Princess Anne takes surprising step for Andrew with Mike Tindall support





Anne’s ‘wildly unpredictable’ move contradicts King Charles orders

Mike Tindall supports mother-in-law as royals step back

Andrew’s arrest leaves Anne is major dilemma, King’s sister takes action

Princess Anne, known for her stoic and no-nonsense approach to matters especially related to the monarchy, seemed to have taken a “wildly unpredictable” step in the wake of the Andrew-Epstein scandal.

In a shocking turn of events, as all royal members distance themselves from the shamed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Anne had been privately contacting her middle brother, with the support of her son-in-law, Mike Tindall.

The Princess Royal held her firm stance earlier this week as the royals gathered at the Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service, and ignored the anti-monarchy protestors swarming the vicinity.

King Charles’s sister is of the view that private matters, relating to the members of the royal family should remain out of the public’s reach, a policy that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip adhered to.

However, it became increasingly difficult for the royals to remain oblivious when humiliating photos and emails were exposed in the Epstein files. Anne wad forced to admit that it was now becoming “harder” for the royals to defend Andrew, according to royal expert Richard Kay.

Zara Tindall's husband Mike shares close ties with mother-in-law Princess Anne

King Charles has made it clear that Andrew is ousted from the royal fold, stripped from his titles and honours, and other members are also advised to keep their distance from the York, especially the Britons’ strong feelings towards the ex-prince.

Although, it does seem like a slight act of defiance if Anne has remained in contact.

“Shaken by his arrest, I understand she has continued to be in contact with him,” the royal expert said. “Despite that familiar gruff and just-get-on-with-it approach she inherited from Prince Philip, Anne has been concerned about Andrew’s mental welfare as his world has imploded.”

He continued, “Intriguingly, this has been encouraged by her son in law, former rugby player Mike Tindall, who may have more real-world experience than any other royal.”

Insiders insist that the Princess Royal understands the “risk of reputational damage to the institution would be considerable” if the royals kept ties with Andrew. Moreover, she supports King Charles’s decision and remains “devoted” to the monarch.