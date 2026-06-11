Palace opens doors as Prince Harry's team sets sail for UK

Big things are taking place at the royal front as Prince Harry is prepared to take on the UK edition of the Invictus Games, soon to be held in Birmingham.

The Duke of Sussex is anticipated to be back in his home country for the ‘one year to go’ event for the sporting event especially as talks about a reconciliation are gaining momentum by the day.

It was revealed that the Full Circle team is sailing towards Birmingham, and around the same time, a big announcement was made.

Buckingham Palace’s division, responsible for preserving the history and art archive associated to the royals and the monarchy, shared a special message for the visitors.

It was revealed that to mark the 100 years of Elizabeth II’s birth, the Scottish Palace will be giving access to certain parts of the royal home never before seen by the public this summer.

“To celebrate the centenary of her birth, we are opening the Private Apartments of Queen Elizabeth II here at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh for the first time,” the team member said.

“As part of the exclusive guided tours, you’ll have access to a number of rooms including the room which was the Queen’s Sitting Room.”