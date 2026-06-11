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Prince Harry, Meghan Markle just lost America: 'Tide has turned'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have allegedly disappointed Americans
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 11, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle just lost America: Tide has turned
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle just lost America: 'Tide has turned'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were welcomed to the United States with open arms in July 2020, have allegedly disappointed Americans.

The 'tide has turned' for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to royal experts.

When the Sussexes left the UK behind, US media companies gave every indication that they would support their American duchess and her prince charming.

Netflix spent multi-million-dollars to partner with the couple a few months before Spotify reportedly pledged £15million with Archewell Audio in late 2020.

Speaking in the show, Daily Mail's Editor at Large, Richard Kay, said: 'America likes people who are having another go, and Harry, in a sense, was having another go, he felt he'd been driven out of his home country, he got this lovely American wife, and I think America respected him for coming to them and building a new career on their side of the pond.'

The media organisations that were once cheerleaders of the Sussexes are now changing their tune, royal experts have claimed in Channel 5's new documentary, "Harry & Meghan: Has America had Enough?"

Among them is Netflix, which banked on the couple to bring in the first exclusive tell-all about their experiences in the royal family, but Harry and Meghan instead interviewed with Oprah for CBS before the Duke  released further insight in his book, Spare.

'Netflix were the least beneficial. Oprah got the first bite of the cherry, and Spare had loads of exclusive materials that hadn't been told,' journalist Jack Royston told the show.

Author Alexander Larman, added: 'Netflix are not a stupid company. But they are beginning to look, very strongly, like they had gambled far too much money on a public appetite for a brand that doesn't exist.'

In America, there is this great love and affection for the royal family, but there's also the sense that 'Harry and Meghan were not quite the people they thought they were going to be.' according to experts.

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