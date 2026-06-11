Duchess of Gloucester opens innovative all-weather Bradbury Den

The Duchess of Gloucester has officially opened the Bradbury Den during a visit to the Chailey Heritage Foundation in North Chailey, East Sussex.

As Patron of the Chailey Heritage Foundation since 2003, the Duchess has been closely involved with the organisation for more than two decades, championing its work supporting children and young people with complex disabilities.

During her visit on June 3, 2026, she toured the charity’s facilities and met staff, therapists, and young people who benefit from its education, care, and rehabilitation services.

She marked another milestone after taking time to learn about the foundation’s latest developments and ongoing efforts to expand opportunities for independence and personal growth.

A key moment of the visit was the official opening of the new Bradbury Den, an innovative space designed to provide both indoor and outdoor environments in a single adaptable structure.

Built to be used in all weather conditions, the facility is intended to give young people greater freedom to engage in learning, therapy, and recreational activities throughout the year.

Charity representatives highlighted how the flexible design will allow sessions to continue regardless of weather, ensuring consistency in care and engagement.

The Duchess was shown how the space can be adapted for a wide range of activities tailored to individual needs.