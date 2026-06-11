 
Geo News

Duchess of Gloucester opens innovative all-weather Bradbury Den

Duchess of Gloucester praised for longstanding support at Chailey Heritage Foundation
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 11, 2026

Duchess of Gloucester opens innovative all-weather Bradbury Den

The Duchess of Gloucester has officially opened the Bradbury Den during a visit to the Chailey Heritage Foundation in North Chailey, East Sussex.

As Patron of the Chailey Heritage Foundation since 2003, the Duchess has been closely involved with the organisation for more than two decades, championing its work supporting children and young people with complex disabilities.

During her visit on June 3, 2026, she toured the charity’s facilities and met staff, therapists, and young people who benefit from its education, care, and rehabilitation services. 

She marked another milestone after taking time to learn about the foundation’s latest developments and ongoing efforts to expand opportunities for independence and personal growth.

A key moment of the visit was the official opening of the new Bradbury Den, an innovative space designed to provide both indoor and outdoor environments in a single adaptable structure. 

Built to be used in all weather conditions, the facility is intended to give young people greater freedom to engage in learning, therapy, and recreational activities throughout the year.

Charity representatives highlighted how the flexible design will allow sessions to continue regardless of weather, ensuring consistency in care and engagement. 

The Duchess was shown how the space can be adapted for a wide range of activities tailored to individual needs.

King Charles torn between family funeral, Palace event
King Charles torn between family funeral, Palace event
Prince William misses Princess Kate as he braves rain in solo outing
Prince William misses Princess Kate as he braves rain in solo outing
Princess Kate takes charge of new royal duty for George, Charlotte, Louis
Princess Kate takes charge of new royal duty for George, Charlotte, Louis
King Charles says goodbye to key team member: 'Absolute hero'
King Charles says goodbye to key team member: 'Absolute hero'
Princess Anne marks important moment as tradition breaks
Princess Anne marks important moment as tradition breaks
Palace opens doors as Prince Harry's team sets sail for UK video
Palace opens doors as Prince Harry's team sets sail for UK
Meghan Markle teases major life update, fans expect big announcement
Meghan Markle teases major life update, fans expect big announcement
Prince Edward's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on first meeting with royal family video
Prince Edward's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on first meeting with royal family