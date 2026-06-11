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Princess Kate takes charge of new royal duty for George, Charlotte, Louis

George, Charlotte and Louis set to take key lessons from their mother Catherine
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 11, 2026

Princess Kate takes charge of new royal duty for George, Charlotte, Louis

Princess Kate is taking a key responsibility into her own hands, which will be beneficial for the royal kids, George, Charlotte and Louis.

For the unversed, the members of the royal family are expected to learn to drive. According to former royal butler Grand Harrold, even King Charles will have a driving licence.

Now, as George, Charlotte and Louis are growing old, Grand believes that when the right time comes, their mother, Princess Kate, might become their driving instructor.

As per the Mirror, he said, "When it comes to teaching George, Charlotte and Louis how to drive, I wonder if Kate and William might take a more hands-on approach as they do with so much of their private lives."

The well-wisher of the firm added, "I could imagine Kate getting behind the wheel and teaching them herself when they’re old enough. She's a very calm person, so I think she would make a great teacher."

It is not hidden from anyone that Prince William and Princess Kate have broken rules for the well-being of their children before as well.

They clearly mentioned that their focus is to give George, Charlotte and Louis a normal childhood, away from media scrutiny. 

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