Palace shares updates as Prince William unveils Norfolk blood bikes fleet

Prince William has taken a wise step as he visited Norfolk to unveil emergency medical services across the county.

The Prince of Wales also launched a groundbreaking pilot scheme, which broadens access to preventative mental wellbeing services for local residents.

During his visit, the future British monarch formally revealed a new rapid response vehicle donated to Norfolk Blood Bikes, the volunteer-run organisation that transports critical medical supplies to hospitals throughout the region year-round.

Kensington Palace shared emotional photos and clips from William's visit, along with details and updates, on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Palace wrote: "On shift with Norfolk Blood Bikes, a volunteer-led emergency courier service operating 365 days a year, delivering blood, plasma, vaccines and other urgent medical supplies to hospitals and emergency responders across the region.

"Seeing first-hand the dedication, precision and care behind every journey, this team plays a vital role in supporting NHS services - ensuring lifesaving supplies reach patients quickly, safely and often outside of normal hours, when it matters most."

Earlier the palce shared William's heartwarming imagess he supported mental health in Norfolk.

Accordig to the Palace: "A visit to Mind to see how community-based mental health support is helping people build connection, resilience and wellbeing."