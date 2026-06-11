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King Charles says goodbye to key team member: 'Absolute hero'

King Charles core team member left Palace, statement issued
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 11, 2026

King Charles says goodbye to key team member: &apos;Absolute hero&apos;
King Charles says goodbye to key team member: 'Absolute hero'

King Charles' key team member bid farewell to the royal family after safeguarding the monarch at significant events.

James Eden, the founder of Private White V.C, paid tribute to the mysterious bodyguard of the King, whose name is now revealed after years of serving the royals.

In his Instagram post, James, who was in attendance at the special soirée on Wednesday, showered praises on Jag, who was King Charles’ personal Head of Security for many years.

Calling him an "absolute hero," he penned, "Last night I was honoured to be invited to Chelsea Barracks for a soirée celebrating the retirement of my good friend Jag, King Charles’ personal Head of Security for many years and, for those who know him, simply one of the finest people you will ever meet."

"...Jag, congratulations on an extraordinary career. The best is still to come," James.

Jag was present with King Charles at various events, including Charles' Coronation and Royal Ascot.

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