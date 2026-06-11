Prince William misses Princess Kate as he braves rain in solo outing

Prince William was all smiles as he braved the rain during his latest outing without his beautiful wife Princess Kate.

He might be more happy to have Princess Kate beside him under the umbrella to enjoy the pleasant weather while walking in the rain during his visit to Northwest Norfolk.

The future monarch shined the spotlight on projects funded by his and Catherine's foundation. Research indicates a significant demand for additional psychological support among rural and agricultural populations throughout Britain.

The initiatives were taken to tackle mental health and promote emergency medical services across the county. Both projects receiving royal attention have been privately funded by the future monarch and his wife Princess Catherine.

It reflected the couple's dedication to bolstering community-based support networks.

The heir to the British throne's engagements include a stop at Norfolk and Waveney Mind, where a groundbreaking pilot scheme is broadening access to preventative mental wellbeing services for local residents.

The pilot programme, which began in early 2025, aims to enhance wellbeing through proactive outreach and early intervention.

William formally unveiled a new rapid response car for Norfolk Blood Bikes, a volunteer organisation that operates every day of the year delivering blood, plasma, platelets, samples, vaccines and other urgent medical items to hospitals across the county.

The charity also supplies blood to the East Anglian Air Ambulance, extending its lifesaving reach.