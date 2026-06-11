Meghan Markle teases major life update, fans expect big announcement

Meghan Markle sparked reactions after she dropped a major hint about life's next chapter on social media.

The Duchess of Sussex recently shared a series of photos and videos, featuring family moments, Montecito beauty and a possible upcoming project.

Archie and Lilibet's mother said that she and her family are "springing into summer."

Notably, one photo from her carousel was a letter, probably given to her by Prince Harry. It showcased "the one and only" written.

Now, netizens are speculating that Meghan has dropped the name of her possible fashion label, and an exciting announcement is expected.

One social media user wrote, "Ok, I am calling it... Meghan's next business venture will have something to do with the following words 'The One And Only.'

"She has had it featured in 2 of her Instagram posts lately, just like when she started signing off 'As Ever', this is her next toy when 'As Ever' folds…"

Another user criticised the Duchess, stating, "Honestly, that's what I am thinking... she's narcissistic enough to call her fashion label something like that. TOAO…"

However, no official update has been shared by Meghan or her team about the new adventure.