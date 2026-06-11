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Man Utd prepare Sangaré bid, dashing Pierre Sage's €40m reunion dream

Sangaré, 29, is an accomplished soccer player in Ligue 1, made 29 appearances, scoring three goals and four assists last seaosn
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 11, 2026

Man Utd prepare Sangaré bid, dashing Pierre Sage&apos;s €40m reunion dream
Man Utd prepare Sangaré bid, dashing Pierre Sage's €40m reunion dream

Man Utd has taken a lead in onboarding RC Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangaré.

According to a report that appeared in Foot Mercato, it claims that Sangaré who played a key role in Len’s triumph last season, is set to depart.

Crystal Palace are at risk as the Red Devils have entered the race.

The Malian, for quite some time has on the Eagles’ radar even before deciding on Sage replacing Oliver Glasner.

According to journalist Sebastien Denis, who works with French sports media outlet Foot Mercato, United are in the process of preparing an offer for Sangare.

There are “a dozen clubs” interested but no bids have been lodged, the report highlights.

The midfielder, Sangaré, 29, is an accomplished soccer player in Ligue 1.

He has made 29 appearances, scoring three goals and four assists.

Last season, Lens signed him, offering a handsome contract by inking a contract from Rapid Vienna for €6 million.

The Red Devils have confronted problems after exit of Casemiro and not up-to-the-mark performances in midfield; they are in dire need to onboard at least two midfielders, to say the least.

The report claims the potential deal will be worth more than 40 million euros of his estimated value on Transfermarkt.

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