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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prenup details reveal surprising truth

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are believed to be getting married in July
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prenup details reveal surprising truth
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are believed to be getting married in July

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s prenup details have emerged and it has revealed surprising details considering the discrepancy between the couple’s individual wealth.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, will reportedly have an arrangement where Swift will be bearing significantly more expenses than the football star.

Speaking about the Opalite hitmaker and Kelce’s wedding, attorney Sarah Luetto shared, “When one party is worth significantly more than the other, prenuptial agreements frequently provide that the wealthier party will pay all of the couple’s living expenses while the less wealthy party preserves their separate estate,” as per Page Six.

Luetto shared that that certain arrangements would allow “each party to maintain investments and assets during the marriage. The amounts transmuted or gifted often increase over time, reflecting the duration of the marriage.”

The lawyer also noted that the couple’s assets are likely to be kept separate as “Given the complexities of their respective estates — and the lengths Swift has gone to in order to buy back her masters and protect her music catalog — it is likely that any prenuptial agreement would keep their respective estates entirely separate, regardless of any efforts made by either party to enhance the other’s estate during the marriage.”

In case of an unfortunate dissolution of the marriage it would be “much simpler” with them keeping their assets separate.

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