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Mindy Kaling motivation behind weight loss is not what you think

Mindy Kaling rose to prominence in 2005 for her work on the NBC sitcom 'The Office'
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Mindy Kaling motivation behind weight loss is not what you think

Mindy Kaling opened up about the health reasons behind her weight loss journey, saying her focus has shifted from appearance to long term wellness.

In a new interview with Bustle, the actress and producer explained that while she understands the public attention surrounding her transformation, her motivation now is about longevity and being present for her children.

“Do I wake up every day being like, ‘I look amazing and I’m so gorgeous?’ No, unsurprisingly, but I truly feel so healthy,” Kaling said.

She revealed that her family history played a major role in changing her mindset.

“When I was younger, I would want to lose weight because of vanity reasons. Now I want to lose weight or have lost weight because I want to stave off things like diabetes,” she said, noting that the condition runs on both sides of her family.

Kaling also addressed the scrutiny that comes with being in the spotlight, acknowledging that fans sometimes feel conflicted when a celebrity they relate to undergoes a physical transformation.

“It’s sometimes no fun when one of your favorite actors loses weight. You have an idea of what they were like when you grew attached to them… Of course, it’s never a joy to be scrutinized, but I truly understand it,” she said.

The Never Have I Ever creator has spoken in recent years about prioritizing fitness and health over appearance. 

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