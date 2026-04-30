‘SNL' writer Jimmy Fowlie gives heart wrenching news about missing sister

Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie shared devastating news about his sister, Christina Downer, months after she was reported missing.

Fowlie took to Instagram Wednesday to post about Downer.

He revealed that the Los Angeles Police Department informed his family that Downer “is no longer alive,” and that her case has transitioned from a missing person investigation to a homicide probe.

“Our prayers for her to be found safely have transformed into prayers for the truth to be revealed and for those responsible to be held accountable,” he wrote.

Fowlie alleged that Downer’s ‘phone and social media were compromised’ in the weeks before her disappearance, with those responsible using them to create a false narrative that she had gone “off the grid.”

He said he is sharing her story to ensure she is not erased and to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

“My sister can no longer advocate for herself, but I can and I hope you will too,” he added. “The best way you could support me in this moment is to share this post and to talk about her story.”

Downer was last seen in Los Angeles in December 2025, just days before Christmas.

At the time, Fowlie asked followers to help locate her, providing LAPD’s contact number and case details.

The investigation remains ongoing as Fowlie and his family seek justice for Downer.