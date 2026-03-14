Phil Campbell, Motörhead guitarist, dies at 64

Phil Campbell, the longtime guitarist for legendary heavy metal band Motörhead, has died at the age of 64.

His family confirmed he passed away “peacefully” after what they described as a “long and courageous battle in intensive care following a complex major operation.”

Born in Pontypridd, Campbell joined Motörhead in 1984.

He remained with the band until its disbandment in 2015 following the death of frontman Lemmy Kilmister.

Together, they helped define the sound of heavy metal with anthems like Ace of Spades, cementing Motörhead’s place in rock history.

In a heartfelt statement, his family remembered him as a “devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as ‘Bampi.’”

They added, “He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever.”

After Motörhead, Campbell continued to tour with his own band, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, performing alongside his three sons.

Just recently, he played a sold-out show at the Muni Arts Centre in his hometown.

Tributes have poured in from across the music world.

The Muni Arts Centre said Campbell was “a huge influence on the music industry and will be remembered fondly.”

German heavy metal singer Doro Pesch added she was “at a loss for words,” calling it an honor to have been his friend.

Campbell’s career spanned more than three decades, marked by blistering riffs, relentless touring, and a deep love for his craft.

His passing marks the end of an era for fans who grew up on Motörhead’s uncompromising sound.

However, his influence will continue to resonate across generations of rock and metal musicians.