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Zendaya affirms Tom Holland wedding rumours with 'last name reveal'

Zendaya reignites marriage buzz with Tom Holland after showing off her wedding band

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 15, 2026

Zendaya reignites marriage buzz with Tom Holland after showing off her wedding band
Zendaya reignites marriage buzz with Tom Holland after showing off her wedding band  

Zendaya and Tom Holland might be keeping their private life to themselves, but they are surely in on the debate surrounding their recent secret marriage. 

The 29-year-old actress attended the wedding taking place at her movie, The Drama's wedding chapel event in Las Vegas, and seemingly dropped a hint at her own wedding.

The Euphoria alum attended as a surprise guest along with Alana Haim, and served as the legal witness to a couple's wedding.

As Zendaya signed the papers, she joked, "last name reveal" which circulated all over social media - with fans guessing if she was joking about the current headlines about her marital status or giving a sincere hint. 

The A24 promo event opened the chapel used in the movie for real weddings, ahead of the movie release on April 3. 

While Zendaya became the witness, the Haim sister served as the DJ at the wedding. 

Following the clip of Zendaya, fans flocked to the comments, asking, "WAIT WHAT??? did she change her last name?" and many claimed they saw her write Holland.

However, other comments argued that the Dune actress could be joking because she doesn't use her last name.

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