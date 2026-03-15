King Charles aides quietly set groundwork for US visit amid calls to cancel

UK has 'no plans' to cancel Visit despite Trump's latest erratic moves

Two senior Palace aides visited US as standard protocol for State Visits

King Charles to act as 'Band-Aid' for UK-US relations amid tensions

King Charles and Queen Camilla would possibly be travelling in April as the rescue mission for UK-US relations doesn’t seem to have had any change.

Sources have revealed that preparations are fully underway despite tensions in light of the latest discoveries.

Charles’s deputy private secretary, Theo Rycroft, and the Camilla’s private secretary, Sophie Densham, were reportedly in Washington DC last month to “lay groundwork” for the April visit.

Buckingham Palace insiders have also said that it was supposed to be a straightforward celebration but it is “rapidly becoming the thorniest test yet of King Charles’s skills as a sovereign-cum-diplomat”, via i Paper.

The royal family had welcomed US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania with full pomp and circumstance last September despite some reservations from King Charles.

The UK government had been insistent to improve the UK-US relations and pushed for a second unprecedented State Visit. After its success, Trump had teased a State Visit for the King and Queen in April to coincide with the 250th anniversary celebrations of America.

However, as international tensions have taken a sharp turn, there are calls for the King to cancel the trip all together as Trump is in a centre of major Epstein scandal and is involved in the escalation in the Middle East. Moreover, Trump’s erratic comments on Greenland and ICE has only added fuel to fire.

It also doesn’t help that the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had a public spat with Trump over Britain’s hesitation to be involved in the Middle-East conflict.

According to a former senior royal aide, Whitehall would want to see King Charles in Washington “as soon as possible” even if Trump doesn’t like Starmer but his respect for the royals is “sincere”.

The King will prove to be a “Band-Aid for the special relationship that the Government desperately needs”.