Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to spotlight with new 'titles'

Former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson returned to the spotlight with their new shocking titles as Epstein fallout grows.

The former Duke and Duchess of York, who were once dubbed the "happiest divorced couple," have received new names afre falling from grace over their alleged connections to the convicted paedophile.

Royal author Andrew Lownie said they were more like "Bonnie and Clyde," bound by scandal, chaos and nonstop drama.

The expert extended version of his 2025 book, "Entitled," revisits the former couple's decades-long relationship.

"The reason that they’ve stayed together is a professional business relationship," Lownie told Fox News Digital.

"I describe them as Bonnie and Clyde. He was her calling card for money, and I think maybe he had a sentimental loyalty to her. She, of course, was one of the last people to remain loyal to him and supportive of him. And I think he felt grateful for that."

The expert added "He’s sort of a playboy, but he also likes the comfort of being a married man with a family.And so, he got the best of both worlds — at least the impression that they were a happy family while still being totally independent."

Despite years of controversy, Andrew and Sarah have frequently presented themselves publicly as a close-knit family focused on co-parenting their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Andrew earned the nicknames "Air Miles Andy, "Playboy Prince" and "Randy Andy" for his lavish lifestyle and alleged womanising reputation.

Meanwhile, Sarah was romantically linked to Texas oilman Steve Wyatt, which Vanity Fair reported was an open secret in royal circles.

"They lived in a very big house, so they were at opposite ends," Lownie said.

"They were more business partners than a couple. I think a lot of the romance had gone. They were having affairs even during the marriage, both of them. So I don’t think there was a huge sense of, shall we say, fidelity there," according to Lownie.

The expert went on to explain why the former Duchess remained loyal to the disgraced royal, adding: "She hung in there because he was a member of the royal family, and that was her calling card for business."

He claimed. "So, it was just a myth that they projected."

Lownie said he was not surprised by reports that Andrew allowed Sarah to entertain alleged romantic partners in their shared home even after they called it quits.

However, Lownie admitted: "He was much more generous when it came to her having her own relationships."

Lownie, who has written extensively about the royal family, said he believes Andrew relied heavily on Sarah’s loyalty during periods of public backlash.

"The reason that Fergie continued to live with Andrew was because she moved back in after she ran up a huge number of debts renting very expensive properties," Lownie said.

"And I think they felt the solution was that if she moved in with him, that would solve the problem," he said.

Sarah has previously described Andrew publicly as one of her closest confidants and has insisted their post-divorce relationship remained rooted in friendship and family.