Meghan Markle drops bombshell on Prince Harry: 'Duke is scared'

Meghan Markle is not pleased with Prince Harry's mega plan, leading to an "argument" between the Sussexes.

There are strong reports of the Duke of Sussex's UK return this summer for two special reasons. One is the Invictus Games event, and the other is to reunite with his father, King Charles, during the Balmoral break.

But, Heat claimed that the Duchess is not on the same page with her husband, dropping a bombshell on him by not accompanying him in the UK.

Sentimental Harry is "desperately trying to map out this big family summer in Europe. He’s carving out time at [the Scottish royal estate] Balmoral, so his father King Charles can see Archie and Lilibet," said the source.

On the other hand, Meghan has an idea about the Prince and Princess of Wales' thoughts on the return and decided to save herself and her children from the drama.

An insider shared, "Meghan’s bust-up with Harry was a big one, and she’s digging her heels in. She’s told Harry to go to the UK without her, as there was no way she would be joining. She doesn’t want to put herself, or the kids, through the drama."

Harry, who so wanted to let Archie and Lilibet know their royal roots, is scared as he "pushed Meghan too far this time..."

He is set to make a tough call if he wants to spend time in the UK.