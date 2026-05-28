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Buckingham Palace shares exciting summer plan amid Harry return talks

King Charles office issues statement about new chapter as Prince Harry set for UK comeback
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 28, 2026

Buckingham Palace shares exciting summer plan amid Harry return talks
Buckingham Palace discloses exciting summer plans amid Harry return talks

King Charles' office delighted fans by sharing a new chapter is set to begin this summer amid Prince Harry's UK return talks. 

On May 28, the official Instagram page of Royal Collection Trust released a video, showcasing the work done to redesign Venus Garden at Windsor Castle.

In a statement, their team shared the exciting news with the fans. 

"Visit the newly redesigned Venus Garden at Windsor Castle this summer!

"A magnificent royal garden beneath the famous east façade of Windsor Castle has been transformed according to His Majesty The King’s vision and will open to visitors for the summer from 16 July to 13 September."

This announcement came ahead of Prince Harry's expected UK trip this summer for the Invictus Games event.

According to the latest sources, the Duke might meet his father at Balmoral after he expressed a desire to make peace with his family. 

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