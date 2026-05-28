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Meghan Markle makes first bold move publicly to get King Charles attention

Duchess of Sussex sends 'message' to her father-in-law in times of crisis
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 28, 2026

Meghan Markle makes first bold move publicly to get King Charles attention
Meghan Markle makes first bold move publicly to get King Charles attention

Meghan Markle made a 'strategic' move to grab King Charles' attention, which was a first in its own right since she returned to social media.

The Duchess of Sussex introduced her new Instagram page at the beginning of 2025. Since then, she has been promoting her projects and giving glimpses of her family life in Montecito.

She left fans surprised with her recent eighth anniversary post, celebrating her and Prince Harry's love story. 

Meghan posted a series of photos from her royal wedding as she is now not a working member of the firm.

Discussing the images and the former Suits actress' bold move, royal expert  Ingrid Seward believes it was a message for the King. 

In conversation with the Mirror, she explained, "Meghan doesn’t do anything without purpose, so she’s sending a message, isn’t she?"

The royal commentator added, "The message is, 'We’re still very much part of your family.'"

"That’s what Harry and Meghan need because I don’t think they knew when they cut themselves off – with Harry’s book and the Oprah interview – just how alienated they were going to be," Ingrid shared. 

It was the first time Meghan shared something from her royal past on social media. 

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