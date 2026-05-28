King Charles reveals his love of celestial patterns at Windsor Castle

King Charles is brings cosmic inspiration to Windsor Castle this with newly transformed Venus Garden, a breathtaking green space inspired by the cosmic patterns of the planet Venus.

Opening to visitors from 16 July to 13 September, the redesigned garden reflects King’s long-standing passion for nature, sustainability and thoughtful landscape design.

Previously known as the East Terrace Garden, the historic space beneath Windsor Castle’s iconic east façade has spent the last 18 months undergoing an ambitious makeover.

The centrepiece of the redesign is the “Rose of Venus,” a geometric floral pattern created by Venus’s orbit over an eight-year cycle.

That cosmic shape has now been echoed throughout the garden’s pathways, perennial borders and evergreen hedges.

Visitors can expect sweeping rose displays, vibrant perennial planting and around 11,000 spring bulbs designed to bring year-round colour and texture.

Formal avenues of pear trees and carefully sculpted yew topiary complete the regal aesthetic.

According to Adam Scott, Gardens and Nursery Manager at Windsor Castle, the project was designed to honour the King’s vision of creating a garden that balances beauty with biodiversity.

“This has been a significant project to reshape this historic garden for the future,” he explained.