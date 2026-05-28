Andrew turns Beatrice, Eugenie's royal return into nightmare: 'Unfair'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor returned to spoil his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's much-awaited royal return.

As police confirmed that they are widening their investigation and now not only the former Prince's alleged misconduct in public office investigation, but his sexual offences as well.

This comes at a time when the royal family is set to gather for an intimate wedding ceremony of Peter Phillip and Harriet Sperling in June.

It was claimed that the York sisters would be joining the royals, but now, they took a U-turn.

Richard Fitzwilliams told The Daily Express, "Anything involving the Yorks will dominate the headlines. It is therefore no surprise that the sisters reportedly will not be attending Peter Phillips' wedding to Harriet Sperling."

He added, "It will be a low-key, private royal wedding, but it will nonetheless be an event of significance as Peter Phillips is Princess Anne's son. Images of them (Beatrice and Eugenie) would overshadow it."

Richard said that Beatrice and Eugenie's stepping back from a happy royal event may sound unfair, but Andrew's negative shadow will follow them anywhere they go.

"This is also more sensible for Beatrice and Eugenie, who have to walk a tightrope when in public, which no one would envy!" he added.