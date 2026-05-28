Princess Kate steps back from key position after 'hurtful' statement

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has finally taken her seat back as the key family issue is not settled yet.

Famously known as the peace maker of the royal family, Princess Kate, on many occasions, has reportedly played a crucial role in making peace between Diana's sons.

Prince Harry and Kate, who once shared a good bond, are not on speaking terms after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired the family's drama on public platforms.

Despite that, the future Queen was behind the scenes playing an active role to make Harry's return to the royal fold smooth for King Charles' sake, sources claimed.

But this feeling changed after the Duke's "hurtful" statement about the monarch's health scare.

Harry, in an interview with the BBC, said that he would love to reconcile with his family as "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has."

Royal author Christopher Andersen, who penned Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen claimed that the Duke's comments were the final straw for Kate Middleton.

As per Fox News, he said, "She would not give up. Even after Harry threw William under the bus in his memoir Spare, she was willing to keep trying. And the final break came."

However, Harry's remarks on King's cancer hit hard.

"Well, that kind of statement can be very hurtful to somebody who doesn't really want to consider their own mortality and is battling cancer," Anderson said.