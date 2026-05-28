Prince Harry's Invictus Games tournament takes new turn

The Invictus Games has unveiled a major new partnership ahead of its 2027 edition in Birmingham as one of the most ambitious “flag journeys” in the event’s history.

Canadian engineering giant ATCO has been named International Flag Partner for the Birmingham Games, strengthening its ties with the Invictus movement founded by Prince Harry in 2014.

The Invictus Flag is a powerful symbol of courage, recovery, and resilience among wounded, injured and sick (WIS) service personnel and veterans will now embark on a sweeping multi-stage journey across the United Kingdom.

ATCO, which previously served as Co-Presenting Partner for the Vancouver Whistler 2025 Games and has supported Team Canada since 2022, described its involvement as a reflection of shared values and a deep commitment to veterans.

The company also maintains a global partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation and has supported initiatives including the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards.

It began with a 2,000-nautical-mile sailing expedition around the UK, followed by a demanding 12-day mountaineering mission across 52 peaks in Scotland, Wales and England.

Looking ahead, the relay will continue in 2027 with a 42km Three Peaks hike across the Yorkshire Dales, before culminating in a 1,200km cycling and climbing challenge that will pass through military bases and memorial sites across the country.

Organisers say the final stages will bring together around 800 participants from across the military and veteran community, marking the emotional handover of the flag to Birmingham.

Chris Conneally, Managing Director of Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, praised ATCO’s involvement, calling it a partnership rooted in “deeply felt commitment” to the Invictus community and its mission.

The Games themselves will open on 10 July 2027 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), welcoming around 550 competitors from 25 nations.