Harry Styles talks about fame, break, new album in 'SNL' monologue

Hot on the heels of releasing his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, Harry Styles returned to Studio 8H to host Saturday Night Live for the second time.

During the opening monologue of the Saturday, March 14 episode of the NBC comedy show, the former One Direction star reflected on his hiatus from the music scene, fame and his comeback with the fourth solo album.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you very much. It's so great to be back hosting Saturday Night Live for a second time. I wasn't sure if I would host again, but I couldn't resist when I heard they booked my favorite ever musical guest,” he quipped, referring to himself as he pulled double duty as both host and musical guest in the latest episode.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker poked fun at public speculation about his fashion and identity and playfully addressed “queerbaiting” accusations.

Among other jokes, the biggest laugh erupted when he revealed the hilarious “very Italian” inspiration behind his new album title.

Joking about how he came up with Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, the Golden singer claimed he gave a prompt to ChatGPT asking for the “most Italian phrase ever.”

“And some people have asked me where I got that title from. And I'll let you guys be the first to know. I did a prompt on ChatGPT that said, give me the most Italian phrase to ever exist,” he told the live audience.

The As It Was singer continued, “And it came back with, It's-a me, Mario! Kiss all the time at Disco Occasionally! And I loved it. Because what's better than kissing all the time?”

For the unversed, Styles first pulled double duty on November 16, 2019, and returned to host and perform again this weekend.

He has appeared on SNL several other times solely as a musical guest, both solo and with One Direction.