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Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer' fans' hearts

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star makes disappointing announcement as fans await reboot

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 15, 2026

Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ fans’ hearts
Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ fans’ hearts

Sarah Michelle Gellar delivered an upsetting news to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans as they await a reboot.

Over two decades after Buffy’s final bow, the show’s admirers were finally getting a chance to see their favourite characters return. However, they have been robbed of that enjoyment.

Unfortunately, the excitement has been short-lived as the planned reboot is no longer happening.

In a social media update, Geller, 48, herself announced that the project will not be moving forward.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, March 14, she posted a video, confirming the sad news.

"So, I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me," The Grudge actress said directly without beating around the bush. "Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with Buffy: New Sunnydale.

She referred to the streamer, which backed the series, and the title for the reboot.

"I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy's stylish yet affordable boots, and thanks to Chloé, I was reminded how much I love her, and how much she means not only to me, but to all of you,” the Scream 2 actress continued, thanking Chloé Zhao, director of the project. “And this doesn't change any of that."

She closed her candid message, stating, "And I promise, if the apocalypse actually comes, you could still beep me,” playfully giving a nod to her character Buffy Summers, with the fan-favourite quote.

For the unversed, Buffy aired for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 and was followed by Angel, a spinoff series, which ran from 1999 to 2004. 

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