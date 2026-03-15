Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ fans’ hearts

Sarah Michelle Gellar delivered an upsetting news to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans as they await a reboot.

Over two decades after Buffy’s final bow, the show’s admirers were finally getting a chance to see their favourite characters return. However, they have been robbed of that enjoyment.

Unfortunately, the excitement has been short-lived as the planned reboot is no longer happening.

In a social media update, Geller, 48, herself announced that the project will not be moving forward.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, March 14, she posted a video, confirming the sad news.

"So, I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me," The Grudge actress said directly without beating around the bush. "Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with Buffy: New Sunnydale.”

She referred to the streamer, which backed the series, and the title for the reboot.

"I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy's stylish yet affordable boots, and thanks to Chloé, I was reminded how much I love her, and how much she means not only to me, but to all of you,” the Scream 2 actress continued, thanking Chloé Zhao, director of the project. “And this doesn't change any of that."

She closed her candid message, stating, "And I promise, if the apocalypse actually comes, you could still beep me,” playfully giving a nod to her character Buffy Summers, with the fan-favourite quote.

For the unversed, Buffy aired for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 and was followed by Angel, a spinoff series, which ran from 1999 to 2004.