Freddy Brazier opens up about visiting Jade Goody's grave before welcoming first child

Freddy spoke candidly about how he would spend Mother's Day if his mum were still alive

Freddy Brazier shared a heartfelt Mother's Day message, revealing that he has been confiding in his late mum Jade Goody at her gravestone ahead of the birth of his first child.

Freddy Brazier is the son of TV host, Jeff Brazier and late Big Brother star Jade Goody, who died from cervical cancer on Mother's Day in 2009 when Freddy was just four years old.

Since Jade's death, Freddy's father Jeff has looked after him and his older brother Bobby.

Ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, Freddy spoke candidly about how he would spend Mother's Day if his mum were still alive.

Freddy is currently expecting his first child with his pregnant ex Holly Swinburn - and he revealed he has been visiting his mum's grave to tell her about becoming a dad.

'I've often looked at people out with their mums on Mother's Day and thought, "You're so lucky . . . I wish I could have a special day with my mum",' he told The Sun.

'But now, I'll be able to make new memories with my baby daughter.'

Discussing visiting Jade's grave, Freddy said it brings him comfort to be able to talk to her.

'I told her what was going on with the baby and how I am feeling, but sometimes I struggle talking to a headstone,' he said.

Freddy has rekindled his relationship with his ex, 22, after they split when he 'partied with girls and smoked cannabis in her home' while she was abroad.