Timothée Chalamet's first Oscar win at risk after ballet, opera backlash?

Timothée Chalamet’s recent remarks about ballet and opera have sparked a backlash which might have threatened his chances of winning his first Oscar.

The Dune star’s hopes to take home his first Best Actor Academy Award from the upcoming ceremony after three nominations are now hanging by a thread as the controversy continues to swirl.

Amid the growing criticism, the Marty Supreme actor’s contender Michael B. Jordan’s odds to win the coveted title at the Oscars have surged.

According to the Polymarket traders, the Sinners star’s possibility to earn the Best Actor award takes a lead with a score of 57% against Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend’s who now sits at 31%.

Some social media users think the same as one wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The ballet comments have definitely affected Timothy chalamet.”

However, another explained the whole “awards maths,” writing, “The SAG win for Sinners really changed the math. Plus, playing twin brothers (Smoke & Stack) usually gives the Academy a ‘degree of difficulty’ bias they can't resist.”

“Timmy’s lead evaporated the second that SAG trophy touched Jordan's hands,” they added.

“Im sorry but Timothy as a ping pong man didnt get me in the theater.. I paid good money to see Michael B Jordan in a fantastic Vampire Film that left me so speechless..” a third shared their experience. “the movie was definitely not what I expected.. Michael deserves this, HANDS DOWN.”

While some voiced their support for Jordan, 39, a Chalamet fan chimed in writing, “I love Cooglar. I love Michael B. BUT BEST ACTOR THIS YEAR WAS TIMMY.”

“Ive seen BOTH movies at least 3 times. Ive seen Sinners 10 times but Timmy edged it out. #realtalk,” the A Complete Unknown actor’s supporter added.

For the unversed, Chalamet sparked a widespread cultural debate after dismissing ballet and opera as art forms that "no one cares about anymore".

The comments were made during a filmed town hall event with his Interstellar co-star Matthew McConaughey, which aired on CNN on February 21.

Since then many celebrities, including Steven Spielberg and Jamie Lee Curtis, and known figures related to the art forms have criticised the American-French actor.

The controversy just peaked as voting closed for the 98th Academy Awards, where Chalamet was a top contender for Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme.

While some analysts believe the backlash came too late to affect ballots, others noted a shift in momentum toward Jordan for his role in Sinners.