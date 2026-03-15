Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans guessing 'OR3' album title after new hint

Olivia Rodrigo sends fans into frenzy with new Easter Eggs for third studio album

Olivia Rodrigo seems to be in the final stages of her third studio album release, as she has now involved fans in a guessing game before making the final announcement.

The 23-year-old pop superstar initially sent fans into frenzy when they noticed purple murals being painted across different cities. The murals, once people noticed the signature Rodrigo colour, turned pink, and are expected to be painted over the whole coming week.

While now it is unclear what is the actual colour theme of the upcoming record, it is expected to be revealed this week as the painters told curious fans the final coat will be done in a few days.

In the wake of OR3 buzz, another striking detail emerged in London as British fans picked up on a heart-shaped pink lock found in the city, with the GUTS songstress' logo on it.

The rear side of the pink lock, has "april" written over it which signals an April release. Fans also believe that the album might be called "lock" since Rodrigo's titles are usually four-letter words, following SOUR and GUTS.

Other strong contenders for the title include "amor" and "luck" because of the hints the bad idea right? singer dropped before.

Despite waiting on an official announcement, Rodrigo's fans have started celebrating the upcoming release, sharing all their theories and guesses on social media.