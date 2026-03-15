Demi Lovato teases 'It's Not That Deep Tour' with Jonas Brothers 'surprise'

Demi Lovato says she 'loved' reuniting with The Jonas Brothers as she teases more surprises to come

Demi Lovato has a few tricks up her sleeve for her upcoming tour — just like her surprise performance with The Jonas Brothers last summer.

Less than a month before her It’s Not That Deep North American Tour begins, the Grammy-nominated singer took to her Instagram to share her excitement reminiscing about her onstage reunion with The Jonas Brothers for a duet of their Camp Rock 2 hit, Wouldn’t Change a Thing.

“Ahhh i loved surprising you all!!!” Lovato, 33, wrote in the caption alongside a video of the iconic performance. “only one month until tour and i can’t wait for so many more memories to be made… for now we can just relive this one!”

The post immediately sent fans into speculation mode, with one commenting, “Are you trying to tell us there will be surprises as iconic as this one on tour.”

The It’s Not That Deep Tour, which is in support of her ninth studio album of the same name, marks Lovato’s first major headlining tour in three years. The 18-date North American run kicks off in Orlando, Florida, on April 13 and wraps in Houston, Texas, on May 25.

Still, Lovato hasn’t been entirely absent from the stage.

In August 2025, she shocked fans when she appeared on the opening night of the Jonas Brothers’ Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. The former Disney Channel stars reunited to perform their beloved Camp Rock songs This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing.