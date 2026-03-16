Kim Kardashian’s outfit steals the spotlight at Oscars after-party

Kim Kardashian attracted massive attention at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a shiny yet very tight golden dress and extremely high heels.

The owner of SKIMs looked stunning in her Gucci gown, which showed off her famous figure but walking in the tall glittery heels was clearly a struggle.

Fans on social media noticed her uneasiness and the way she was carrying herself and then they joked about how it got her really awkward by just looking at her face even though many said that she still looked amazing in that gown.

Kim wore her dark hair loose and messy with bold blue contacts and smoky eye makeup that added drama to her look.

Despite that tricky outfit, the reality star smiled for photos and posed like a true star.

Kim Kardashian attended Oscars after-party with her mother and sisters

She attended the party with her family, including her mom Kris and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kylie’s boyfriend Timothee Chalamet was also there as he seemed to stick close to his lover after losing the Best Actor Oscar to Michael B. Jordan for Sinners.

The Dune actor, who caused massive buzz with his earlier controversial remarks about ballet and opera, looked more relaxed at the party in white suit with his tie undone.

However, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art was full of Hollywood glamour, cameras and excitement.