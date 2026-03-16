Jamie Foxx celebrates Michael B Jordan's 1st Oscar win: 'You deserve 2'

The comedian is giving flowers to his longtime pal and former 'Just Mercy' co-star

Jamie Foxx is over the moon for Michael B. Jordan as he wins his first Oscar.

After Jordan won the Best Actor Award for his starring dual roles in Sinners on Sunday night (March 15), Foxx took to Instagram to extend his heartfelt congratulations to his longtime friend and former Just Mercy co-star.

“I can barely breathe right now… you were absolutely incredible in this film,” wrote Foxx alongside a video of the moment Jordan was announced as the winner. The actor beat out a competitive lineup of nominees including Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura.

“An amazing actor, an amazing director — truly all of the above. Tonight we celebrate you: your talent, your mystique, and your incredible passion for the craft,” Foxx continued. “Honestly, you deserve two Oscars for this one. When I sat down to watch the movie, I already knew it was going to be special the moment I saw a pair of Jordans on screen. Then the first line — “Are you guys twins?’ and you hit us with, ‘No… we cousins!” — man, I was locked in from there.”

“Congratulations, my brother @michaelbjordan You’re operating in rare air right now. Celebrate it to the fullest… and trust me, the after-party is going to be crazy,” Foxx concluded.

Helmed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners earned a historic 16 Oscar nominations this year and ultimately won four, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.

During his acceptance speech, Jordan also paid tribute to the stars who paved the way for him, including Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Will Smith and Foxx himself.