Dua Lipa shares heartwarming moment with Elton John at Oscars viewing party

Dua Lipa glows alongside Elton John at the 34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Donning a custom, deep-blue Gucci gown, the Levitating hitmaker arrived at West Hollywood Park on Sunday night, March 15, alongside her fiance Callum Turner.

The following day she shared some glimpses from the event via an Instagram post.

“The Elton John AIDS Foundation @ejaf does incredible work supporting HIV prevention, treatment and care around the world,” the Radical Optimism Tour superstar wrote in the caption. “Last night was a beautiful fun and meaningful way to come together as a community and support this incredible cause.”

“Grateful to have been a part of it last night!! I love you so much @eltonjohn @davidfurnish [red heart emoji],” she added, expressing her gratitude for the hosts.

The evening was hosted by John and David Furnish, with co-hosts Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

The series of photos and video featured Lipa, 30, posing with her the Masters of The Air star at the red carpet as well as sharing a sweet moment with the legendary pianist and the EGOT winner.

She was wearing a shimmering, semi-sheer dress, crafted from thousands of beaded strings, creating a "shredded" or liquid-like effect with long sleeves and a daringly low plunging neckline that extended toward her waist.

Her hair was styled in effortless, pin-straight strands with a middle part, complemented by neutral, bronzy makeup.

Beyond her red carpet appearance, one of the Grammy winner’s iconic stage outfits was a centerpiece of the night's live auction.

A custom, bright-pink Jean Paul Gaultier corset (or bodysuit) that she previously wore during a private performance at The Abbey in 2025.

The piece was sold for $260,000, adding a major contribution to the foundation's record-breaking $10.6 million fundraising total.

To appreciate her efforts, John reposted their image on his Instagram Stories with a sweet message that read, "@dualipa, thank you for all you do and your love, you support of @ejaf [red heart emoji]."

For the unversed, Lipa and John share a long-standing bond that dates back to their collaboration on the 2021 hit remix Cold Heart, which blended his classic tracks like Rocket Man and Sacrifice.

The massively successful partnership, featured on his album The Lockdown Sessions, also included a live performance at the Royal Albert Hall.