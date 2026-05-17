‘Off Campus’ Season 2 set to premier in mid 2027: See full details about cast, storyline, filming location

Prime Video has announced the renewal of “Off Campus” for another season after the success of the first one.

The filming of season 2 is scheduled to take place in Vancouver from June to September 2026, as revealed by sources close to production.

The streaming service gave the green light to the sophomore season even before the first season had aired, showing that it has a lot of faith in its hockey romance adaptation from the best-selling books of Elle Kennedy.

The sophomore season is set to be an adaptation of "The Mistake," the second instalment in Elle Kennedy's series, which will see the hockey player John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) trying to get back together with Grace Ivers (India Fowler), whom he lost after making a careless error.

Cast and release expectations

The main cast is expected to return, including Mika Abdalla as Allie, Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham, and Ella Bright as Hannah Wells. But showrunner Josh Hueston is not expected to reprise his role as Justin Kohl.

Hamilton star Phillipa Soo has joined the cast as Scarlett, a theatre artist guest-directing a play for the university’s drama department.

Keeping in view Season 1’s production timeline, which took several months of filming and around 11 months of post-production, fans can expect the second season around mid 2027.

The explosive cliffhanger from Season 1, involving Allie and Dean, will also be addressed.

Prime Video has not announced an official date yet.