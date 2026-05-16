 
Geo News

Dame Felicity Lott, celebrated British soprano, dies aged 79

The acclaimed soprano passed away on May 15, 2026
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 16, 2026

Dame Felicity Lott, celebrated British soprano, dies aged 79
Dame Felicity Lott, celebrated British soprano, dies aged 79

Dame Felicity Lott, one of Britain’s most admired and versatile opera singers, has died at the age of 79 after a battle with cancer.

The acclaimed soprano passed away on May 15, 2026, according to reports. 

She was widely regarded as one of the leading interpreters of German and French art song. Her career spanned major opera houses, concert halls, and festivals across Europe and beyond.

Lott’s death marks an end to a remarkable career that helped define modern recital singing.

Felicity Lott, born in Cheltenham in 1947, initially studied French before turning to music at the Royal Academy of Music. That early connection to language later became one of her greatest artistic strengths, especially in French melodie and German Lied repertoire.

More to follow

Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano: Everything you need to know about legendary comeback bout
Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano: Everything you need to know about legendary comeback bout
Robert Lewandowski joining Saudi Pro League after FC Barcelona exit? Al-Hilal offers staggering contract
Robert Lewandowski joining Saudi Pro League after FC Barcelona exit? Al-Hilal offers staggering contract
Carano surprises fans with 100-pound loss before Rousey on MVP's debut card
Carano surprises fans with 100-pound loss before Rousey on MVP's debut card
50 Green Card holders on deportation list: See who could be next?
50 Green Card holders on deportation list: See who could be next?
Bee swarm temporarily shuts down White House press area, sparking doomsday theories: ‘Plague no.8?'
Bee swarm temporarily shuts down White House press area, sparking doomsday theories: ‘Plague no.8?'
Shark attack kills 38-year-old man off Western Australia's Horseshoe Reef
Shark attack kills 38-year-old man off Western Australia's Horseshoe Reef
FA Cup Final: Can Fernandez be Chelsea's answer to Man City at Wembley tonight?
FA Cup Final: Can Fernandez be Chelsea's answer to Man City at Wembley tonight?
Who was Abu Bilal al-Minuki? ISIS No. 2 killed in US-Nigerian military operation
Who was Abu Bilal al-Minuki? ISIS No. 2 killed in US-Nigerian military operation