Dame Felicity Lott, celebrated British soprano, dies aged 79

Dame Felicity Lott, one of Britain’s most admired and versatile opera singers, has died at the age of 79 after a battle with cancer.

The acclaimed soprano passed away on May 15, 2026, according to reports.

She was widely regarded as one of the leading interpreters of German and French art song. Her career spanned major opera houses, concert halls, and festivals across Europe and beyond.

Lott’s death marks an end to a remarkable career that helped define modern recital singing.

Felicity Lott, born in Cheltenham in 1947, initially studied French before turning to music at the Royal Academy of Music. That early connection to language later became one of her greatest artistic strengths, especially in French melodie and German Lied repertoire.

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