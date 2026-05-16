Chelsea gets new manager after FA Cup final loss to Manchester United

Chelsea is all set to get a new manager after the 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester United. The Blues are on the lookout for a new permanent after Liam Rosenior was sacked last month.

Chelsea has reportedly reached an advanced stage of negotiations with Spaniard Xabi Alonso to appoint him as new manager for the club.

According to BBC Sport, the 44-year-old is expected to sign a four-year deal with The Pensioners. He has previously served as a manager at Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

Other top contenders for the position include Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, Fulham’s Marco Silva and Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner.

Reports suggest the club wanted to wait until the FA Cup final against Manchester United before making their appointment public, which could be potentially announced in the next few days.

Alonso has not joined any team since he left Real Madrid in January after spending just eight months with the club.

There were rumours that he might move to Liverpool as pressure on incumbent manager Arne Slot was increasing; however, it is now understood that the club has decided to move forward with Slot at least for the next season.

Alonso has had a successful run at Bayer Leverkusen who he led from October 2022 till the end of 2024-2025 season.

Under Alonso’s management, Leverkusen won their first Bundesliga title and German Cup.