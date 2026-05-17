Aaron Rai’s two-glove mystery unfolds: PGA Championship contender reveals childhood habit

As Aaron Rai continues his charge at the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, his unusual setup catches the attention of fans and commentators.

While most of the golfers use a single glove on their less-dominant hand (usually the left hand), the English golfer was seen wearing gloves on both hands.

Answering fans' speculations, Rai called it a habit that dates back to when he was just eight years old.

Rai explained: “I just happened to be given these two gloves; the guy who actually makes them sent a pair, and I got into the habit of wearing them. Then, a few weeks down the line, my dad forgot to put the two gloves in the bag so I had to play with one. It was terrible. I couldn’t play, I couldn’t feel the grip, so I’ve always stuck with the two gloves ever since.”

He says that his double-gloving technique is what helps him be successful in golf. Rai has been within the top 50 players of the world in the last two years, being among the leaders in fairways hit.

He acts as an ambassador for MacWet gloves, which are claimed to improve their grip the wetter they become. However, like any other golfer, Rai takes off his gloves during putting and only wears one glove for bunker shots. Besides the double glove, Rai also uses iron covers.

The final round of the PGA Championship is taking place on Sunday, May 17, 2026.