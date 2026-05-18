Aaron Rai makes history as first Englishman to triumph in 108th PGA Championship

The PGA Championship ended on Sunday, May 17, with a surprise; no one saw it coming.

Aaron Rai showed a spectacular class of golf on Sunday afternoon that is making rounds on the internet.

The leaderboard was historically tight this time, with players expecting difficult pin locations, but that was wrong

The 108th PGA Championship witnessed one of the toughest pins in a modern day major championship.

At the Aronimink Golf Club on Sunday, May 17, among a long list of pro golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler, the little-known Aaron Rai emerged victorious.

Rai has become the first Englishman to win the PGA Championship in more than a century.

He clinched the title while posting a 6-under par over the final 10 holes.

He defeated Rahm and Alex Smalley by three strokes.

The bunker play at the 13th hole set up a one-under-par and a two-shot lead that was simply majestic.

The 68-foot masterpiece putt that found its way home for birdie on the 17th will forever define this triumph.

In a post-game interview, Rai described that masterpiece, saying, “Everyone playing in the field this week has a great journey to be able to share, and I’m no exception to that.”

The major champion reflected on his career, adding, “It’s a really long journey to even get to compete at major championships at events like the PGA (Championship).

“Yeah, to be stood here, it still hasn’t sunk in for sure.”