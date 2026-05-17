Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela wore Crocs with 50-ft train at her wedding: See full event details

Venezuela Fury, the 16-year-old daughter of famous heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, has married her 18-year-old boyfriend Noah Price in a private wedding ceremony.

The marriage ceremony was organised at the Royal Chapel of St. John the Baptist on the Isle of Man.

Venezuela Fury wore a white lace fishtail gown featuring a dramatic 50-foot train. She paired the elegant look with white Crocs, fulfilling a promise she had made to the Scottish Sun.

Tyson walked his eldest daughter down the aisle in a classic black suit alongside her mother, Paris Fury. She wore a chic powder-blue satin skirt and a wide-brimmed hat.

The guests of honour for the wedding were 18 bridesmaids, including Bambi Fury, Venezuela's cousin and the 3-year-old daughter of Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

The younger siblings of Venezuela, Valencia, aged 8 and Athena, aged 4, also acted as bridesmaids. Peter Andre was seen performing at the event, as per the Daily Mail.

Venezuela shared a TikTok video ahead of the nuptials, dubbing to the “Friends” iconic dialogue: “I’m getting married today. I think I just cracked a rib, but I don’t care because today is my wedding day.”

The couple got engaged at Venezuela’s 16th birthday party. Despite her young age, her parents fully supported her decision.

The ceremony is expected to be featured on the family’s Netflix series, “At Home with the Furys.”