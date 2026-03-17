Oscars 2026: Historic K-pop win overshadowed by awkward cut-off

The Academy Awards had its big win… and some seriously awkward exits.

What should have been a historic moment – the first-ever K-pop track winning Best Original Song for Golden from K-pop Demon Hunters – quickly turned into a “wait, what just happened?” situation.

Just as performer Ejae stepped aside to let her fellow songwriters speak, the orchestra kicked in. Cue the classic Oscars “wrap it up” music… except this time, fans weren’t amused.

The backlash was loud enough that Rob Mills, a top executive at Walt Disney Television, had to address it the very next day.

"One thing, as we post mortem for next year, will be to look at how we’re handling speeches,” he admitted, adding, “I don’t know what the most elegant solution is…”

Translation: yeah, that didn’t go as planned.

Mills acknowledged how “difficult” it is “cutting somebody off and it’s their one moment,” even floating ideas like limiting speakers or moving extra remarks backstage.

And it was not a one-time glitch.

During the Best Live Action Short film category – which ended in a rare tie – filmmaker Alexandre Singh barely got started before the mic literally began lowering into the stage.

Yes, actually sinking.

Host Conan O’Brien didn’t miss a beat: "I just want to say congratulations to both winners. You just ruined 22 million Oscar pools," he joked.

"I know we're tight, but to retract a microphone on a man as he's speaking is hilarious."

Messy? A little. Memorable? Absolutely.

Because in true Oscars fashion, sometimes the biggest drama isn’t who wins – it’s who gets cut off.