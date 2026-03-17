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Selma Blair exudes elegance, strength at Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Selma Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 17, 2026

Selma Blair exudes elegance, strength at Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Selma Blair exudes elegance, strength at Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Selma Blair made a powerful statement at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

She arrived at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art with a cane in hand as she continues to live openly with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The 53-year-old actress, who has long been candid about her health journey, created a look that was both glamorous and deeply personal.

She paired the black cane with a curved silver handle to her sheer Tamara Ralph gown.

Selma Blair exudes elegance, strength at Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Her voluminous black skirt swept the floor, while the bodice featured bold stripes and a lattice design over nude fabric, giving the illusion of daring exposure.

The sleeveless cut highlighted her arms, and the tilted skirt accentuated her hips.

Blair completed the ensemble with dazzling diamond jewelry, including a thick necklace, bracelets, and two striking rings on her left hand.

The Hellboy star has embraced mobility aids as part of her public appearances, keeping her MS battle visible while redefining red carpet style.

At last year’s Vanity Fair party, she walked with her service dog Scout.

Blair’s appearance was met with admiration.

She balanced vulnerability with elegance, turning the spotlight into a moment of disability visibility at one of Hollywood’s most glamorous nights. 

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