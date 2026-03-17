Zendaya breaks silence on Tom Holland ‘wedding’

The internet thought Zendaya got married – but reality tells something different.

Stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress decided to address the viral chaos around her and tom Holland – including those ultra-convincing AI wedding photos that had fans (and apparently friends) fully fooled.

Host Kimmel didn’t waste time: “I’m sure you know that the internet has gone berserk with stories about that you might be actually be married to Tom.”

Zendaya? Completely unfazed.

“Really? I haven’t seen anything,” she joked, as the audience lost it.

Then came the reality check: “Yeah, and many people have been fooled by them… ‘My god, your wedding photos are gorgeous.’”

Her response? “Babe, they are AI. They are not real.”

Even people in her real life fell for it – and yes, some were apparently offended they didn’t get an invite.

So, to “clear the confusion,” Zendaya brought a wedding video.

Well… sort of.

What played instead was a clip from her upcoming film The Drama, featuring Robert Pattinson – except his face had been hilariously swapped with Holland’s.

Kimmel summed it up perfectly: “And it seems as if somebody just pasted Tom’s head over Robert’s head.”

Zendaya doubled down on the bit: “No, that was real footage.”

Safe to say: no wedding, no secret ceremony – just Zendaya expertly trolling the internet.

And honestly? The internet walked right into it.