Meryl Streep reveals wildly casual way of Lady Gaga joining the sequel

Turns out Meryl Streep recruited Lady Gaga for The Devil Wears Prada 2 the same was most people order takeout: with one quick phone call.

And apparently, it worked immediately.

During a recent interview, Streep casually revealed she personally called Gaga while out to dinner in London to pitch the sequel.

“That was me. Thank you. You're welcome,” she joked after Emily Blunt reacted in shock.

“I just said, ‘Would you do this? Because it's going to be really good.’ And she said, ‘Yeah!’”

Just like that. No dramatic negotiations. No six-month scheduling war. Just Miranda Priestley-level efficiency.

According to director David Frankel, the production specifically wanted a real pop icon for a major Milan fashion show sequence in the film.

“We wrote a pop star into the sequence,” he explained. “And they said, ‘We only think one person is worth tapping in the movie and it's Gaga.’”

Honestly? Correct answer.

The timing also lined up perfectly with Gaga’s massive MAYHEM Ball tour, which had her performing in Milan the exact week filming took place there.

Even better? Gag reportedly did not just appear in the movie – she also wrote original songs for it.

Meanwhile, Blunt summed up the general public consensus perfectly: “I think she’s a creative storm.”

So yes, between Miranda Priestley, Milan fashion chaos and Lady Gaga entering the Devil Wears Prada universe, this sequel is sounding less like a movie and more like a very expensive fever dream in designer heels.